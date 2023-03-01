CI Investments Inc. Has $11.46 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $11,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.24. 209,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,441. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.97 and a 1-year high of $222.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.60%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.