CI Investments Inc. Has $12.08 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after buying an additional 4,081,241 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $865,641,000 after buying an additional 442,513 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,675,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $484,528,000 after acquiring an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after acquiring an additional 235,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,706. The stock has a market cap of $87.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average of $73.45.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.94.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

