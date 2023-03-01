CI Investments Inc. Has $17.08 Million Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 141.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 160,434 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $17,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of onsemi by 22.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in onsemi by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 31,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in onsemi by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 592,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,919,000 after purchasing an additional 174,241 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,166,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get onsemi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on onsemi from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on onsemi from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

onsemi Price Performance

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.73. 1,173,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,055,174. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.26. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.