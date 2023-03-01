CI Investments Inc. Purchases 147,405 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 609,094 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,405 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.75. 17,101,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,396,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

