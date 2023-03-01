CI Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,195 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.12% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAL. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.01. The company had a trading volume of 162,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.14. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $54.86 and a twelve month high of $93.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.