CI Investments Inc. Sells 513,902 Shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,567,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,902 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dakota Gold were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Dakota Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dakota Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Dakota Gold by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dakota Gold by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.
Dakota Gold Stock Up 1.1 %
Dakota Gold stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,398. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35.
Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota.
