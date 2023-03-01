CI Investments Inc. Sells 513,902 Shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,567,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,902 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dakota Gold were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Dakota Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dakota Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Dakota Gold by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dakota Gold by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Dakota Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

Dakota Gold stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,398. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dakota Gold Profile

In other news, COO Gerald Michael Aberle bought 10,615 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $30,252.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,222,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,033,899.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jonathan T. Awde sold 170,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,602,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,862,293.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 112,654 shares of company stock worth $330,010 in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota.

