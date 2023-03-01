Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 621 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Fortis were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 201,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,639. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 79.34%.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

