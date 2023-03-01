Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,518,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 234.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,038,000 after acquiring an additional 446,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 89,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 60,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.68. 183,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,658. The company has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

