Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 88.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 28.6% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $121.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.69.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $3.41 on Wednesday, reaching $98.35. 2,134,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,862. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.70. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $105.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

