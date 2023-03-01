Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Paychex were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.08.

Shares of PAYX traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $109.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.66. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

