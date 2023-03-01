Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 163 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.79. The company had a trading volume of 284,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,043. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

