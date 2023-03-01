Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 193 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,411 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $197,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,285.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,090 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.6 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.54.

EA stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $110.31. 412,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,180. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.65. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

