Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 219 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Allstate were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Allstate by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 0.7 %

Allstate stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.93. The company had a trading volume of 170,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,352. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.56.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

