Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,037 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $54.84. 2,771,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,756,123. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

