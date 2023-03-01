Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in KLA were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 98.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $989,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 6.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of KLA by 16.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $379.21. The stock had a trading volume of 150,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.27.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.61.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

