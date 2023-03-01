Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Aflac were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Aflac by 982.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,661,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,493,000 after purchasing an additional 745,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Aflac by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,479 shares of company stock worth $1,724,278 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $68.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,055. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

