Citigroup Increases Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $120.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $53.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 284.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RETA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $51.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,502,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,512,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,509,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,342,000 after purchasing an additional 897,481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,492,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after purchasing an additional 472,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 420,490 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

