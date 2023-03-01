Citigroup Increases Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $120.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $53.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 284.99% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on RETA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $51.98.
About Reata Pharmaceuticals
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
