City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CDEVY. HSBC cut City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get City Developments alerts:

City Developments Trading Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS CDEVY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.68. 4,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. City Developments has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.