Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) PT Lowered to $22.00

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 368.09% from the stock’s current price.

CLNE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.79.

CLNE traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 2.21. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $45,339.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,523.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,069 shares of company stock valued at $139,409. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

