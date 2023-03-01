CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $27,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

CME Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CME traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.22. 715,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,190. The company has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.62 and its 200-day moving average is $180.21.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

