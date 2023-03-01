Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Down 91.8% in February

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the January 31st total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JVA. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coffee by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Coffee in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Coffee Price Performance

About Coffee

JVA stock remained flat at $2.08 during trading on Tuesday. 13,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,643. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

