Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires Shares of 52,495 Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBH. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 46.7% during the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 36,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the period.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Price Performance

Shares of NBH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,093. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $14.45.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Cuts Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.