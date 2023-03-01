Cohen & Steers Inc. Decreases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.91. 2,734,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,323,015. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $94.07. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

