Cohen & Steers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,535 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 54.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 195.9% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 30,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MNP traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $11.82. 3,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,634. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

