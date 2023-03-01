Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $276,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Eaton by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,530 shares of company stock worth $1,644,639. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $174.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,643. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $176.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.68%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.