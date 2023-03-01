Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 28,000 Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 120,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 58.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 148,041 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 58.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 243,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 33,812 shares during the period. 10.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

PMM stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,411. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.44%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

