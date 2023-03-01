Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.36

Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Coles Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.33.

Coles Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.99.

About Coles Group

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company operates 835 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

