Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Shares Down 2.6%

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 43,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 47,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15.

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

