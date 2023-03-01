Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 8,853 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 43.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,239 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,317,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.53. 2,119,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,877,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The company has a market cap of $97.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.65.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

