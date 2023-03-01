Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 533,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

USB stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 941,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,452,698. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

