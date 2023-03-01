Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $21.67 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $21,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 88,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

EPD traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 508,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,384. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.40%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $707,019 over the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

