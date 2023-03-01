Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,091 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.86. 2,604,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,379,169. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $113.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.212 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

