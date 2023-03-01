Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,056 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $21,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.98. The stock had a trading volume of 588,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.63. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

