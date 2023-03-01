Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 9,087 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.10% of Datadog worth $27,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 106.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 102.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 837,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after purchasing an additional 422,825 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 82.9% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $5,359,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 46.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $636,444.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,540,750.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

DDOG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,921. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $165.02.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.