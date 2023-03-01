Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 101.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,749 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 4.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $24,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 930,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,322,000 after purchasing an additional 147,882 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 241,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 116,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,834,000.

XSVM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,666. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

