Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 173,401 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,098,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.12% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $23,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 482.4% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,520,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,366 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 113.7% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 831,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after acquiring an additional 442,320 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 258.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 567,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 408,763 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 100.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 405,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,574,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.53. 40,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,650. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $28.72.

