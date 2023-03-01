Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.47. 1,845,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,681,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Up 8.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SID. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

