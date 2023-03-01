Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.47. 1,845,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,681,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Up 8.0 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.