Comparing CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) and Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) and Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CN Energy Group. and Methanex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CN Energy Group. $40.21 million 0.33 $2.23 million N/A N/A Methanex $4.31 billion 0.81 $353.83 million $4.47 11.28

Methanex has higher revenue and earnings than CN Energy Group..

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

CN Energy Group. has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Methanex has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for CN Energy Group. and Methanex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 N/A Methanex 2 3 7 0 2.42

Methanex has a consensus target price of $52.42, indicating a potential upside of 3.94%. Given Methanex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Methanex is more favorable than CN Energy Group..

Profitability

This table compares CN Energy Group. and Methanex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A Methanex 8.21% 14.30% 5.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of CN Energy Group. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Methanex shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Methanex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Methanex beats CN Energy Group. on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc. manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

