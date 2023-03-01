Comparing Genocea Biosciences (GNCAQ) & Its Rivals

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ – Get Rating) is one of 278 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Genocea Biosciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Genocea Biosciences Competitors -5,036.70% -105.81% -37.68%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences’ rivals have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Genocea Biosciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Genocea Biosciences Competitors 944 3925 10866 163 2.64

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 78.73%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million -$33.20 million N/A Genocea Biosciences Competitors $756.99 million $114.64 million -2.60

Genocea Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Genocea Biosciences. Genocea Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform, ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-011, an investigational adoptive T cell therapy and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine. The company was founded by Robert Paull and Kevin J. Bitterman on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

