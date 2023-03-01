Comparing Invacare (IVCRQ) & Its Competitors

Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) is one of 50 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Invacare to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.9% of Invacare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Invacare alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Invacare and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -9.99% -37.76% -7.18% Invacare Competitors -206.34% -79.84% -23.29%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Invacare Competitors 286 1060 2246 76 2.58

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Invacare and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 25.80%. Given Invacare’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Invacare has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Invacare has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare’s peers have a beta of 0.84, meaning that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invacare and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $872.46 million -$45.56 million -0.01 Invacare Competitors $1.21 billion $112.95 million 6.78

Invacare’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Invacare peers beat Invacare on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Invacare

(Get Rating)

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.