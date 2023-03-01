Comparing Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) & Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) and Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starry Group has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Spirent Communications and Starry Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirent Communications 0 2 0 0 2.00 Starry Group 1 3 3 0 2.29

Earnings & Valuation

Starry Group has a consensus price target of $6.29, indicating a potential upside of 80,486.08%. Given Starry Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Starry Group is more favorable than Spirent Communications.

This table compares Spirent Communications and Starry Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirent Communications $576.00 million 2.80 $89.20 million N/A N/A Starry Group $29.86 million 0.04 $25.55 million N/A N/A

Spirent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Starry Group.

Profitability

This table compares Spirent Communications and Starry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A Starry Group N/A -174.35% -1.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Starry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.2% of Starry Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spirent Communications beats Starry Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers solutions that enable the measurement of network performance and customer experience periodically and the rapid diagnosis of detected or reported network performance and customer experience problems. The Connected Devices segment consists of the wireless and service experience lines of business together with communications technologies management. Spirent Communications was founded by Jack Bowthorpe in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Washington D.C.; Denver, Colorado; and Columbus, Ohio. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

