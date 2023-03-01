Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.
Compugen Price Performance
Shares of Compugen stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,217. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.58. Compugen has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Compugen in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Compugen
Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
Further Reading
