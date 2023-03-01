Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Compugen Price Performance

Shares of Compugen stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,217. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.58. Compugen has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92.

Get Compugen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Compugen in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Compugen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Compugen by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 68,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Compugen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.