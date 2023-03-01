Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Releases Earnings Results

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 27,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,167. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.58. Compugen has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.57.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGEN. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.
Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
