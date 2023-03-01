Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Releases Earnings Results

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Compugen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 27,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,167. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.58. Compugen has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGEN. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Institutional Trading of Compugen

Compugen Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 23.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Articles

