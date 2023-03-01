comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 106.61% from the stock’s previous close.

comScore Stock Up 4.3 %

SCOR traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 60,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,711. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $111.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.13. comScore has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other comScore news, Director William Paul Livek bought 150,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,107,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $312,500. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of comScore

About comScore

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of comScore by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,441,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 967,182 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in comScore by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 66,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 27,397 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in comScore during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in comScore during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in comScore during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

