Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 163.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

STZ stock opened at $223.70 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 639.16, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.60.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

