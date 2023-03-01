Contrasting Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) and Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW)

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) and Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Baozun has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baozun and Meiwu Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baozun $1.47 billion 0.31 -$32.56 million ($0.90) -7.21 Meiwu Technology $12.26 million 0.55 -$1.08 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Meiwu Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baozun.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Baozun and Meiwu Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baozun 0 2 4 0 2.67 Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baozun currently has a consensus target price of $8.82, indicating a potential upside of 35.85%. Given Baozun’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baozun is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.2% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Baozun and Meiwu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baozun -4.08% -7.77% -3.50% Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Meiwu Technology beats Baozun on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc. operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was founded by Wen Bin Qiu, Jun Hua Wu, and Qing Yu Zhang in August 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also engages the provision of restaurant services; and wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changes its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

