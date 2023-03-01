Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 771 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

HRMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Shares of HRMY traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 791,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,106. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $4,766,939.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,176,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,284,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 65,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,939,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,684,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,076,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $4,766,939.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,176,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,284,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,899 shares of company stock valued at $14,519,086. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

