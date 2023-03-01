Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,166,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,297,000 after buying an additional 5,161,226 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,947,000 after buying an additional 4,855,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,369,862,000 after buying an additional 3,357,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,209,937,000 after buying an additional 3,058,491 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,659,000 after buying an additional 3,011,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,880,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,160,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.95 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $73.37. The firm has a market cap of $145.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

