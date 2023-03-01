Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

Shares of VLRS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,095. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.57. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $19.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth $341,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 65,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 24.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth $1,814,000. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Further Reading

