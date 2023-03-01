CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.20

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 4777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

CONX Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONX

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CONX by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CONX during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in CONX by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 28,807 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in CONX during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONX during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

